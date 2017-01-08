Yarn Exchange to begin sixth season

“A Night with the Yarn Exchange” is a scripted, one-hour story-based radio show, featuring oral stories that have been adapted from community members in Jonesborough and throughout Northeast Tennessee, that celebrates the unique culture of the region.

Each month has a different theme around which the stories in the show revolve. A new musical guest is also featured each month, including blues, folk, jazz, and country music artists.

Jonesborough’s original storytelling radio hour will celebrate the kickoff to its sixth season on Jan. 23. The show is performed live at the International Storytelling Center, and recorded for broadcast, which is aired the last Wednesday of the month at 8 p.m. on 89.5 FM WETS out of Johnson City.

It is also streamed online at the same time at www.wets.org on HD Channel 1. Season passes for the 2017 season are available for $55, which includes 11 monthly performances, and admission to the season-opening gala on Jan. 23, after the show.

Single tickets to the show are $5. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door, but seating is limited, and reservations are highly suggested.

Passes and tickets may be purchased online at: https://townofjonesborough.thundertix.com/events/98521/performances or by calling the Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.

Anyone interested in joining the Jonesborough Yarn Exchange should call director Jules Corriere at 423-794-6320. An open audition will also be held on Saturday, March 25, at the McKinney Center from 1-3 p.m.

The 2017 lineup:

• Jan. 23: “What’s New, Used or Recycled? Stories of Transformation.” Music guest: Freddie Vanderford.

• Feb. 28: “Culture of Afrilachia.” Music guest: Aaron Jackson.

• March 27: “The Ballad of Strong Women.” Music Guest: Katie Hoffman

• April 24: “Valiant Volunteers (National Volunteer Week).” Music guest: Watauga Valley Fife And Drum Corps.

• May 22: “My War: Stories of Local Veterans.” Music guest: Jonesborough Novelty Band.

• June 26: “Secret Recipes: Unique Food of Appalachia.” Music guest: The Magills.

• July 24: “Gratitude.” Music guest: Dustin Miller.

• Aug. 28: “City Mouse and Country Mouse.” Music guest: David Crockett Madrigal Singers.

• Sept. 25: “Friendship Through the Ages.” Music guest: Joseph Sobol.

• Oct. 23: “Haunted Jonesborough.” Music guest: Nate Harris Band.

• Nov. 27: Story of the Carols. Music guest: Jonesborough Novelty Band.