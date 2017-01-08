Happenings at area libraries

“The Nest” tells the story of Steve, a boy who worries. His present worry is trying to save his baby brother from a heart condition that threatens his life.

Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, call Youth Services at 423-434-4458.

Interested teens can also register on the Event Calendar at www.jcpl.net.

In other events at the city library:

• The library is now taking registration for the Mother Goose Program. This program, for birth to 18 months and their caregivers, is offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. in February.

Stories, music, and movement are the ingredients for this program. Space is limited to provide the best program possible. Parents may choose which day is best for them and call 423-434-4458 to register.

• All ages are invited to the Jones Meeting Room on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. to learn how to make Styrofoam “block” prints. Participants will carve their own designs into the Styrofoam and then create prints with their designs. No registration is required for this free program. Materials are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To learn more about this and other upcoming events, call Youth Services at 434-4458, like the library’s Facebook page, follow the library on Twitter or Instagram, or visit the Event Calendar at www.jcpl.net.

In happenings at county libraries:

• Homeschool families are invited to the next meeting of “Marvelous Readers,” a homeschool book group that meets at the Jonesborough Library on the second and fourth Wednesdays every month.

The group will meet Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. to discuss that month’s book and to enjoy fellowship with other homeschool families.

Sessions last about one hour and are free to attend. Registration is not required.

For more information, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.

• Join Ms. Carey for “Wee Reads!” Children’s Storytime at the Washington County Libraries.

It’s an opportunity for children and their parents to come together for stories, songs, crafts and more. The weekly themes actively involve children through music, finger plays, and other activities.

The Jonesborough Library offers toddler storytime for children 18-35 months on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. Sessions last about 20 minutes. A preschool storytime for children 3-5 years of age is offered on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Sessions last about 45 minutes.

The Gray Library offers a family storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays for children aged 18 months-5 years. Sessions last about 45 minutes.

The winter/spring sessions will start the week of Jan. 9 and run until mid-April. All programs are free of charge. Preregistration is not required. For more information, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800 or the Gray Library at 423-477-1550.

• Bring your journal and join a journaling group at the Gray Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m.

The group will discuss journaling themes and methods. There will also be an opportunity to practice writing from prompts. All adults are welcome to attend the free event. Call the library at 423-477-1550 for more information.