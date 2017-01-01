Storytelling Center to award Seal of Excellence to Dollywood resort and spa

ISC recently created the Seal of Excellence program to recognize storytelling-related sites of superior quality across a variety of cultural institutions, heritage sites, tourist attractions and communities.

“We created the seal as a way to recognize excellence in different organizations that are using storytelling to enhance their own core mission, whatever that may be,” said Kiran Singh Sirah, president of the center.

“We’ve worked with our friends at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa for years to help make sure that the stories of East Tennessee, of Dolly Parton, and of the guests themselves are woven into visitors’ experiences. I think anyone who’s been there could tell you that this designation has been richly earned.”

ISC’s partnership with Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa, which began prior to the resort’s official opening in 2015, is based on the organizations’ shared values, including their family-first philosophies and mutual commitment to cultural preservation, regional development and promoting positive change.

The seal will be awarded on the weekend of the resort’s upcoming Lyrics & Lore event, a four-day music and storytelling extravaganza on the resort grounds.

Co-sponsored by ISC, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa and the Smoky Mountain Songwriters Festival, Lyrics & Lore is a new annual event designed to bring together some of the country’s most talented storytellers and musicians to celebrate two of the rich traditions of the Appalachian region.

It runs Thursday to Sunday, Jan. 26-29, and will feature many performances and workshops that are free and open to the public, including storytelling concerts by Bil Lepp and Beth Horner.

The musical portion of the program will feature Jerry Salley, Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle and other award-winning songwriters from country, bluegrass, and gospel music. Note that some of the music concerts are separately ticketed events.

ISC’s presentation of the Seal of Excellence is in recognition of its years-long partnership with the resort, as well as a renewed partnership going forward.

A full schedule for the Lyrics & Lore festival is available online at www.dollywood.com. Information about the International Storytelling Center is available at www.storytellingcenter.net.