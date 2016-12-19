For Sharon Squibb, art is fundamental

Now, she helps introduce it into others’ lives.

A Sulfur Springs native, Squibb has taught drawing and painting through the Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts at the McKinney Center since its birth almost four years ago.

Knowing she wanted to be an artist from a young age, Squibb earned her bachelor’s degree in fine art from the University of Tennessee and her masters in art from the University of Cincinnati.

She edited art books in New York for 11 years before deciding she wanted to teach others how to enrich their lives with art.

In addition to her role as art teacher at University School, Squibb also teaches art students of all ages through the McKinney Center programming.

“I love teaching art to people who don't normally make art, and they are just looking to experience it,” Squibb said.

Her passion for teaching had been with her since she studied in graduate school, she said. While she was studying to get her master’s, she was charged with teaching an undergraduate art class for a year.

That experience stuck with her until she began her journey as an art teacher.

Squibb said she enjoys painting non-traditional portraits with spontaneous, active lines and sparkling colors, and enjoys using mixed media to bring her work to life.

She also participates in the Journeys of Women Art Show, which features the art of women throughout the region and which has helped raise more than $300,000 for different organizations over the past few years. Squibb said she’s happy to work in an art program that is so supported by town officials and residents.

”It's fundamental to my life so I feel like it should be fundamental to education,” Squibb said. “I feel like art enriches our lives and I feel like it should always be part of our lives.”

