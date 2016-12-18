Happenings at area libraries

This month's feature will be based on the classic book "Goodnight Moon" by Margaret Wise Brown.

The free show, a snack and craft will begin at 10 a.m. No registration is required.

Call the library at 423-477-1550 for more information.

In events at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St.:

• Teens ages 12-18 years old are invited to play board games, card games, Wii and Xbox One on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 6-7 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Teens are encouraged to bring their favorite board games and card games.

This event is free and open to all teens. No registration is required. Call Youth Services at 423-434-4458 for more information.