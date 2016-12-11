Happenings at area libraries

No registration is required for this free program. Materials are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information about this free program or other Youth Services programs, call 423-434-4458.

In other events at the library:

• The Towne Acres Children’s Choir will perform Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11:30 a.m. following the regular Preschool Storytime for 3- to 5-year-olds at 11.

Hammered dulcimer music will be played by Ann Francis Freeman on Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. Freeman will entertain patrons with traditional holiday music steeped in the Appalachian Mountains.

All music will be presented around the Christmas tree on the second floor in the Buffalo Mountain Room and is open to the public.

For more information about these free programs, call 423-434-4458.

• The library, with the East Tennessee State University College of Nursing, will host a health insurance event on Tuesday, Dec. 13. From 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the library's Computer Center, there will be an information session on the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Certified Application Counselors from the Johnson City Community Health Center will be available by appointment to assist with enrollment through the Marketplace website. One-hour appointments will be available at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. To register for an appointment, contact the Community Health Center at 423-926-2500.

• The Johnson City Public Library will host a job fair with Mountain States Health Alliance in support of its program “Project Employment Hope” on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. in the library’s Computer Center.

Interested persons will have the opportunity to meet with an MSHA representative to determine their eligibility to participate in the program, apply online with assistance from volunteers and meet with a recruiter to determine their next steps.

Registration will be necessary to attend this special session. Register at the library’s Information Desk on the 2nd floor or by calling 423-434-4454 prior to the event.

“Project Employment Hope” exists to provide employment opportunities for disadvantaged adults in the communities served by Mountain States Health Alliance. “Disadvantaged adults” may be defined as those chronically unemployed or underemployed, including persons living with disabilities or those living at or below the poverty line.

To learn more about these and other upcoming events, visit the library’s events calendar at www.jcpl.net/events, like the library’s Facebook page, or follow on Twitter @JCPublicLibrary. For more information call 423-434-4454.

In events at county libraries:

• The Jonesborough Library will offer an “E-Reader Help” class on Friday, Dec. 16, from 10-11 a.m.

The class will be taught by Jonesborough Library staff and is free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register, call the library at 423-753-1800. If you have an e-reader or tablet, you are encouraged to bring it.

• The Gray Library LEGO club will host the Ridgeview Robotics Club at the next meeting, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m.

The Robotics Club will give demonstrations of the robots they have built this year. Also, kids will be building LEGO creations in the theme of "Sleighs, Sleds and Snow."

The session lasts 45 minutes and there is no admission or registration required. For more information, call the Gray Library at 423-477-1550.