Happenings at area libraries

At noon, the library will start its Open House and enjoy a finger-food lunch.

For more information, call the library at 423-753-1800.

In other events at county libraries:

• The Jonesborough Library is getting in the Christmas spirit with a featured film from 1940 for Tuesday Night @ the Movies on Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Two employees at a gift shop can barely stand each other, without realizing that they are falling in love through the post as each other's anonymous pen pal.

The showtime features free popcorn, drinks, and holiday goodies. Tuesday Night @ the Movies is a free event sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Library. For more information, call the library at 423-753-1800.

• The Jonesborough Library will offer an “E-Reader Help” class on Friday, Dec. 9, from 10-11 a.m.

The class will be taught by Jonesborough Library staff and is free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register, call the library at 423-753-1800. If you have an e-reader or tablet, you are encouraged to bring it.

• A gentle flow yoga class will be offered at the Gray Library, Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m.

This free class is suitable for adult beginners and up. Participants should bring their own mats and water bottles.

This will be the only yoga class offered in December, due to the holidays. However, classes will start again in January. Call the library at 423-477-1550 for more information.

• The Gray Library will hold a Christmas open house, with a visit by Santa Claus, on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Everyone is invited to drop in for a visit and to take a selfie with Old St. Nick, if they wish. Remember to bring your cellphone or camera. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served to all guests. For more information, call the library at 423-477-1550.

In events at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St.:

• The library’s Adult Services department will host a DIY Cardboard Gingerbread House Craft program on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room.

Participants will be able to create a decorative gingerbread house with paint, candy and other embellishments. Registration is required.

For more information and to register, call 423-434-4454.

The library is also hosting a Gingerbread House Decorating program for teens ages 12-18 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6-7 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room.

Participants will be able to create their own unique gingerbread houses (or any other creations) out of graham crackers, icing and candy. This activity is free and materials are provided, but registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 423-434-4458 or visit the library’s events calendar at www.jcpl.net.

• The library invites you to stop by on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. to listen to the voices of the East Tennessee Children’s Choir under the direction of Jane D. Morison.

For more information, call 423-434-4458.