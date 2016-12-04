ETSU student spreads awareness about sexual assaults on college campuses through photo exhibit

College-aged women are pressed against glass panes, thrown into the corners of elevators, or laying face down in the grass. Above them, their tormentors look down on them, preparing to engage in an unspeakable act. In one picture a woman grasps desperately for a button in the elevator while her assailant lies on top of her, pinning her to the ground.

The images are staged, but their message is real.

The pictures are part of a photography exhibit put together by ETSU senior Melissa Courtney that showcases the dehumanizing nature of sexual assault and highlights a relatively common problem on college campuses. The exhibit was hosted in the Campus Center Building on the ETSU campus from Nov. 22-30.

The title of Courtney’s show, “1:5, A Visual Voice,” is a reference to a commonly cited statistic that indicates about one in five female students are victims of sexual assault or misconduct during their college education.

Originally, Courtney was hoping to produce a photography series that featured students who had experienced instances of sexual assault on campus, but the logistics weren’t entirely realistic.

“Pretty much right away I realized that that was going to be an unattainable goal for such a short period of time,” Courtney said.

During the spring, Courtney had taken several photos with a friend who had been a victim of sexual assault, but the friend eventually left school because she didn’t feel at home on campus after the incident.

Hoping to reach out to more people, Courtney set up an email address, encouraging survivors to email her and share their stories. But the process was slow, and Courtney only received a couple responses.

“Even just one response is enough for me to know that I’m making a difference for somebody,” Courtney said, “but as far as the project went, that was too slow of feedback for what I wanted to get out of the photographs.”

After sitting down with her thesis adviser and discussing the project with her friends and peers, she decided to make the series more focused on awareness.

“I started reaching out to drama students and friends that I knew from the (ETSU Honors College) and asking them to be in photos with me,” Courtney said. “I started shooting scenario-based photographs.”

The photos were more graphic in their imagery, attempting to portray incidences of sexual assault in a more jarring and realistic light.

“It’s not this idea of a perpetrator who you don’t know and they jump out and attack you and assault you,” Courtney said. “That’s not common ... it’s typically someone who’s an acquaintance or a good friend.”

From 2001-15, 31 sexual assault cases were reported on the ETSU campus, according to data compiled by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Of those cases, 20 were reports of rape, 10 were reports of forced fondling and one was a case of forced sodomy.

In the course of her time at ETSU, Courtney said she has two friends who have been victims of sexual assault, one during an off-campus party and one on campus. These incidents helped motivate her decision to put together this show.

“I’ve seen first-hand how my friends were treated differently after being sexually assaulted by people that they know,” Courtney said.

ETSU has resources available for victims of sexual assault and encourages survivors to report any incidents to the university. The university’s violence free webpage contains information about how students can report an incident.

Courtney thinks the numbers only tell part of the story, and although Wednesday was the last day of her show, she hopes she can expand on some of the ideas presented in her project in the future.

“I don’t think that the project is done,” Courtney said. “There’s a lot more things that I have to say.”