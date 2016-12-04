Cantemus to perform Dec. 11 at Kingsport church

It will include works by John Rutter, Randall Thompson, William Byrd, Randall Stroope and Craig Courtney. Several familiar “Rose carols,” including “Lo How a Rose,” “December Rose” and the “Carol of the Rose,” will be featured.

Now entering its third season, Cantemus — “Let us sing” — was started by Patricia Denmark, who is also director of music at St Christopher’s Episcopal Church. Denmark and the 30 women under her direction have quickly established themselves as “a wonderful addition to the Tri-Cities arts community,” according to David Hendricksen.

Hendricksen, the former longtime director of the Civic Chorale, said the “high level of musical excellence” and the “camaraderie” among the singers are highlights.

“They set a high bar with the very first program,” he said, “and have continued to raise it since.”

In addition to her musical leadership of Cantemus and at St Christopher’s, Denmark serves as assistant director in the Dobyns-Bennet High School Choral Department.

“I was honored to learn the tricks of the trade singing under Robert Shaw, John Rutter and Andre Previn,” she said.

Cantemus is accompanied by pianist Erin Raines, a 2013 graduate of Milligan College who also played for the Milligan Concert Choir.

The concert is free, though donations are accepted. For more information, email Denmark at cantemuswomenschoir@gmail.com.