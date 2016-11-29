Sycamore Shoals host wreath, art exhibits

There are 11 entries in the wreath exhibit, ranging from preschoolers to business and professional women to nursing homes.

All of the wreaths must be handmade, and the makers are encouraged to use this year’s theme of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” The wreaths are hung from lampposts to emphasize a classic Christmas image.

The art show includes works by 29 members of the league. The paintings include a wide variety of themes, including a few Christmas and winter scenes. A portrait of Santa Claus by Rhonda Abbott of Blountville was awarded the “People’s Choice” ribbon.

There are other works ranging from landscapes of the nearby mountains to animals, children and classic cars. All of the art is for sale by the artists.

The wreath show will extend from Nov. 27 through Jan. 3. The art show will be held from Nov. 20 to Jan.10. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Sunday hours are 1 to 4:30 p.m. The Visitors Center is closed Mondays.

Sycamore Shoals is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave. For more information, call 423-543-5808, email Info@FriendsOfSycamoreShoals.org or visit www.FriendsOfSycamoreShoals.org.