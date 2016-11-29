'Chinese' statue removed from Kingsport veterans memorial, adjustments to be made

Once the changes are made, the sentinel will be returned to its place in the memorial, though officials do not have a time frame on when the work will be completed.

The day before Veterans Day, two additions were made to the Kingsport Veterans Memorial – a sentinel statue was placed in the plaza area and a small pedestal to the middle of the memorial bearing a plaque from the Kingsport Garden Club.

The sentinel (which was made in China) had been a planned addition, though the plaque had not, according to officials with the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council.

