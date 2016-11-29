logo

no avatar
Local News

'Chinese' statue removed from Kingsport veterans memorial, adjustments to be made

MATTHEW LANE, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 9:08 AM

KINGSPORT — The sentinel statute – which many local veterans have described as a “Chinese soldier” – has been removed from the Kingsport Veterans Memorial and a local artist is expected to make some adjustments to the statue in the coming weeks to bring it more in line with representing a U.S. soldier.

Once the changes are made, the sentinel will be returned to its place in the memorial, though officials do not have a time frame on when the work will be completed.

The day before Veterans Day, two additions were made to the Kingsport Veterans Memorial – a sentinel statue was placed in the plaza area and a small pedestal to the middle of the memorial bearing a plaque from the Kingsport Garden Club.

The sentinel (which was made in China) had been a planned addition, though the plaque had not, according to officials with the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council.

More about the veterans memorial from the Kingsport Times-News.

Recommended for You