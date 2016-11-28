Happenings in your community

A Holiday Card Workshop will be held at the Gray Library on Monday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. The library will provide everything you need to make two cards.

Space is limited and reservations are required. To register, call the library at 423-477-1550.

McKinney Center to host class art exhibition

The Fall 2016 art classes at Jonesborough’s McKinney Center for the Arts have come to a close and will be celebrated with a student art exhibition and reception at the center Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m.

The evening is an opportunity to see artwork from the fall classes, celebrate with students in their accomplishments and enjoy refreshments. You will also be able to register for Spring Classes. To view the Spring Catalog, go to http://bit.ly/2fT79Sy.

Class registration forms can be dropped off Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., or mailed to 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough, TN 37659. For more information, contact Theresa Hammons at theresah@jonesboroughtn.org or 423-753-0562.

Barter Theatre holds auditions for local talent

ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre invites actors to audition for the 2017 season on Dec. 4-5 at Barter Stage II. To sign up for a time slot, actors, singers and dancers should review complete requirements, a list of available roles and more at bartertheatre.com or bit.ly/BarterAuditions.

To be considered, prepare one or two monologues of no more than 90 seconds each. Singers perform one verse and one chorus or 16 bars of a song. Be prepared to sing an additional, contrasting song if requested.

Additionally, participants are encouraged to attend movement and dance auditions during the two-day period.

Collegians from the Tri-Cities should wait until the college auditions scheduled for February. Additional information about those will be posted on bartertheatre.com in December.

Also, Barter Theatre is not auditioning any actors under 18 on December 4 or 5. For updates and appropriate audition opportunities for young actors, email barterplayers@bartertheatre.com and ask to be put on the youth audition list.

Roe to hold town hall conference call

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, will conduct a telephone town hall for constituents in the First District on Monday, Dec. 5, from 5-6 p.m.

Listeners will be able to ask questions directly to Roe. Constituents wishing to participate should call the following number Monday or any time during the hour: 877-229-8493, ID Code: 19641. This will not be a working number until the call is scheduled to begin.