Christmas events set for this week in area

“Our theme this year reflects the diversity of languages we are performing within our repertoire,” MECCA Artistic Director Jane DeLoach Morison said. “In addition to English, our choirs will perform songs in Russian, German, Latin, Japanese, Hebrew, Gaelic, Spanish, Zulu, and sign language.”

The Christmas concert season will be highlighted by collaborations with area ensembles, concerts in the Tri-Cities, performances at the Biltmore Estate and Christmas tree lightings at the Johnson City Library and the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

“Part of our mission is to be involved in the community, and our children love being able to give back by being part of the special Christmas tree ceremony at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital,” Morison said.

“It is hard on families to have a child in the hospital at Christmas time, and the evening is so special as they choose a patient to ‘light’ the tree. We sing carols, and everyone has cookies and fellowship.”

Christmas Concert schedule:

• Dec. 3 — Holiday Concert with Symphony of the Mountains and Voices of the Mountains, 3 p.m., Toy F. Reid Auditorium, Kingsport.

• Dec. 4 — Holiday Concert with Symphony of the Mountains and Voices of the Mountains, 3 p.m., Virginia Higher Education Center, Abingdon, Va.

• Dec. 5 – Choristers, ETCC and Da Capo sing for Johnson City Library Christmas Tree lighting, 6 p.m., Johnson City.

• Dec. 6 – MECCA sings Christmas carols for the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Christmas Tree lighting, 5:30 p.m., at the hospital, Johnson City.

• December 10 – MECCA Christmas Concert, First Presbyterian Church, Bristol, 7:30 P.M. Performers include Choristers, East Tennessee Children’s Choir, Da Capo and Highlands Youth Ensemble

• Dec. 11 – ETCC select group sings for Candlelight Christmas Evening, Biltmore Estate, Asheville, N.C., 5:30-10 P.M.

• Dec. 17 – HYE Christmas Concert, 3 p.m., Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, Kingsport.

• Dec. 18 – HYE select group sings for Candlelight Christmas Evening, Biltmore Estate, 5:30-10 P.M.

For more information, contact Jane Morison at 276-645-5785 or director@meccacademy.org, or visit www.meccacademy.org for updates on 2016-17 concerts and events.

In other upcoming holiday events:

• Community support through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has played a key role in enabling Wellmont Health System to deliver high-quality care to boys and girls of all ages.

Residents throughout the region will have another opportunity to show their backing at the third annual Night of Holiday Miracles. Wellmont Foundation will hold the relaxing and fun event Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center.

The gathering will feature a variety of food and beverage tasting stations, an extensive silent auction marketplace and special entertainment, all set in special holiday décor. This year, the silent auction will include deluxe vacation packages at locations such as the Kentucky Bourbon Trail: a Sonoma County, California, vineyard; New York; Bermuda; and the practice round for the 2017 Masters golf tournament.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Children’s Miracle Network. Wellmont has been the region’s Children’s Miracle Network affiliate for 30 years, and all money raised by this charity in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia stays local. Wellmont uses the money to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for its neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric and emergency departments as well as to fund community partnerships that advance children’s health.

Children’s Miracle Network donations played a key role in the recent completion of the expanded and relocated NICU at Holston Valley Medical Center.

“We are grateful for the broad support throughout the region that has advanced the caliber of care we provide to children,” said Todd Norris, Wellmont’s senior vice president for system advancement and the foundation’s president. “Night of Holiday Miracles has developed into a wonderful holiday tradition that allows people to experience the joy of the season and help children receive the care they need to heal and continue to develop. We encourage people to join us, knowing they are making a profound difference in the lives of children.”

The presenting sponsor for Night of Holiday Miracles is The Regional Eye Center, and eight other companies serve as premier sponsors. They are BB&T; Cain Rash West architects; Bristol Tennessee Electric System; Delta Dental; Presidio; Spivey, King & Spivey law firm; Virginia Electric Supply; and Walgreens. Media sponsors are WKPT, Tri-Cities WAPK and VIPSEEN.

Tickets are $100 apiece. VIP packages of $500 include two tickets, valet parking, priority check-in and a $300 donation to Children’s Miracle Network. MeadowView is also offering special rates for those who would like to spend the night at the hotel.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the event, visit www.WellmontFoundation.org or call 423-230-8592.

• “Story of the Carols” will be held Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m., at the McKinney Center for the Arts in Jonesborough.

Enjoy an evening with the Jonesborough Yarn Exchange and the Jonesborough Novelty Band as they put on their annual performance of the #StoryoftheCarols. This includes sing-alongs and stories behind some of the seasons most beloved Christmas Carols.

Before the show begins, guests will choose a handmade bowl of their choice by a local artist. More than 150 one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls and mugs will be on display, in a variety of styles, from hand-built to wheel-thrown.

There is a style and color to fit everyone’s home. Once guests peruse the bowl tables and make their choice, they will then make their way to all you can eat soup buffet. Two home-made soups, including a Tomato Bisque and an Italian Bean made for this event especially by Main Street Café. Vegetarian and gluten-free soups will also be on the menu. Coffee and desserts will be served as the performance begins.

At 7, the Jonesborough Yarn Exchange and the Jonesborough Novelty Band will take the stage to perform their annual holiday kickoff, “The Story of the Carols,” a performance featuring stories about or connected to some of the best-known Christmas Carols, including the moving story of the World War I Christmas Eve truce and its ties to “Silent Night.”

Also featured are many new local Christmas Stories, including some from Alfred Greenlee, Becky Poteate Simms and more. Lyrics to traditional carols, as well as carols from the Appalachian tradition and the African-American tradition will all compiled in a booklet that each audience member will receive, allowing them to sing-along with the band.

Caroling booklets can then be taken home and used through the Christmas season.

This event will serve as a Fundraiser for the Jonesborough Yarn Exchange and the Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts at the McKinney Center.

Tickets for Story of the Carols are $25 and can be purchased at the Jonesborough Visitors Center in person or by calling 423-753-1010. Seating is limited for this event.

• The Annual Crockett Christmas Event at Davy Crockett Birthplace State Park will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-8 p.m.

It’s a living history event that will provide visitors with a glimpse of Christmas past on the frontier. The birthplace cabin will be decorated in pioneer spirit along with traditional music playing inside the cabin from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Traditional storytelling will be provided along with hot wassail & edibles common to that period. The path to the cabin will be lit by candlelight, and a fire in the cabin and outside the cabin will keep attendees warm.

For more information about this or other events at the park, contact the Visitors Center at 423-257-2167 or Dawn.Bolling@tn.gov.

• Milligan College will offer an alternative to the shopping frenzy of the Christmas season with the fifth annual Advent Market on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Milligan’s Gregory Center.

The market, which is free and open to the public, gives 17 local artists a chance to present a wide array of creative items including bags, jewelry, ornaments and a variety of other unique and handmade gifts. It also is an opportunity for shoppers to enjoy a relaxing shopping experience with Christmas music and light snacks.

“The Advent Market is a great way for people to support local talent and invest money in our community” said Jason Onks, director of campus activities at Milligan. “In sponsoring this event, our hope is to provide the community a meaningful gift alternative to other shopping stores.”

Learn more about Milligan at www.milligan.edu.

• Rocky Mount Museum’s “A Candlelight Christmas” tours will be held Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, at 4:30 each evening at the museum.

Guests will travel back to Christmas Eve of 1791 where the Cobb home is adorned with handmade decorations of greenery and lit by candles. Meet the Cobb family, Gov. Blount and his family and many of the Cobb family’s friends and neighbors.

Listen to the stories of firing the anvil, the kissing ball, poor man’s punch and more. Watch the dances of the time and even be invited to join in. Tap your toes and clap your hands to the traditional music being played.

Smell the apple fritters frying in the kitchen, the pies waiting to be eaten in the dining room and the smoke of the bonfire. At the end of the tour, warm up in our reception area with coffee or hot chocolate and other goodies.

“A Candlelight Christmas” is a new way to come and see an old favorite. This tour is completely different from our daily tour and captures a different side of life in 1791.

Tours leave the Visitors Center every fifteen minutes. Guests will have to

travel outside to get to the historic home and other buildings, so make

sure to dress for the weather.

The tour lasts approximately an hour and a half and costs $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 and up.

Reservations are strongly encouraged, although walk-in visitors are welcome. Group rates are available for groups of 12 or more people. In order to receive group rates, reservations are required.

Reservations are now being taken. To make a reservation or for more information, call 423-538-7396 or 888-538-1791.

For more information on the museum, go to www.rockymountmuseum.com.