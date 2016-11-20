Holiday-themed storytelling set at center

Performing together as the “Uncalled for Trio,” Lepp, Weitkamp, and Irwin — who are each very popular storytellers in their own right — have been putting on holiday shows together for years.

“We didn’t originally intend for it to become a tradition,” says Weitkamp. “Our supporters made that happen. After the first tour, we got a lot of emails and messages asking if we were coming back. We thought, ‘Why not?’

“We absolutely love that it’s become a tradition for so many people,” she adds. “It’s such a great way to kick off the holiday season.”

This year, the Uncalled for Trio’s show, “Unwrapped,” fits in the same mold as their performances from seasons past — a rip-roaring variety show filled with stories, songs, jokes and more. (The 2016 show is exclusive to the International Storytelling Center.) Balancing old favorites with new work, the fun, free-wheeling format allows the three tellers to take turns commanding the stage individually, as well as perform numbers together.

“We are all three very, very different tellers,” Weitkamp says. “I like the blend that we bring to the stage. It is a lot of fun for us and the audience.”

Fans from years past have delighted in the rare opportunity to see these titans of storytelling join forces in the name of holiday cheer.

Tickets for “Unwrapped” are available for six performances scheduled for Dec. 1-3, Thursday through Saturday, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. All tickets cost $20, and the price of admission includes refreshments that will be served after the show. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

ISC’s other beloved holiday tradition has become a visit from South Carolina storyteller Tim Lowry, who celebrates the season by dressing up in full Victorian regalia and recounting a classic near to many people’s hearts: “A Christmas Carol,” by Charlies Dickens. He’ll bring the show to Jonesborough for one day only just two weeks after the Uncalled for Trio’s appearance in early December.

A fan favorite best known for his Southern-fried charm, Lowry is a history buff with a flair for small-town showbiz. The teller has no time for what he laughingly calls the “old dry dusty stuff.” He vibrantly voices some of Dickens’ best-known characters, including Scrooge and Tiny Tim, bringing them to life for the small stage.

Lowry’s two performances of his one-man show — on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. — will be the last chance to take in a live storytelling performance at ISC in 2016. (The organization’s 2017 live program, Storytelling Live!, will kick off in May.) The cost of admission is just $20. The concert is family friendly for children ages 10 and up, and refreshments will be served afterward.

Advance purchase is highly encouraged for all of ISC’s Christmas shows, which routinely sell out at the ISC box office. All performances will be held in the Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall, in the heart of downtown Jonesborough. More information about the holiday schedule and other upcoming events at ISC is available at www.storytellingcenter.net.

The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live! or to make a group reservation, call 800-952-8392, ext. 222, or 423-913-1276.