Molly Cannon wins national recognition as dancer

She has attended dance classes with Dani Prevette at Tri-Cities Talent since she was five years old. Her training in jazz, hip hop, ballet, lyrical, pointe, tap and acro won her a spot on the Elite Starz Competition Team with Coach Marcus Messamore.

Molly’s solo routines in hip hop and lyrical won her national titles at major dance competitions including Star Talent, America's Best and Showstoppers, the largest dance competition in the world.

Molly also joined the Showbiz Dance Company in 2014. A year later, this group of dancers was chosen from thousands who auditioned nationwide to perform a 30-minute show on the Disney stage during the New Year's Gala at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

In the spring, Molly caught the eye of the judges when she won First Place for her hip- hop routine at Dance Machine's Competition. A scholarship was awarded to Molly, only one of the 300 dancers from across the United States to win the honor.

She also received an weekend training with the top professional dancers in the nation. In October, she danced with stars from the movie "Step Up" and "So You Think You Can Dance"

Molly also played the lead role as Dorothy for Elite Produxion's "Journey to the Emerald City," which comes to Kingsport's Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St., on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 PM.

She will join dance champions Kendra Sybert as Glinda, the Good Witch, Savannah Sword as the Wicked Witch, Alex Ratliff as the Scarecrow, Marcus Messamore as the Tin Man, Fahren Denton as The Cowardly Lion, Laura Neff as Aunt Em, Alyssa Barker as The Flying Monkey and Hailey Fish as Oz.

Admission is $10. For reservations, phone 423-579-7283 or 423-863-6051.