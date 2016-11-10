Jonesborough Art Glass Gallery closing after almost 40 years

As the last pieces of art are plucked from the shelves and toted away by customers, owner Steve Cook counts off the diminishing days before the store’s closing. After almost 40 years selling art and oddities, he said it was just time to lock up shop and move away from the retail business.

Cook will still offer custom glass work, but the shop is bound to close its tall, slender doors by the end of the week. Cook opened the shop in 1979 after moving to Jonesborough from Watauga and deciding the town needed a little something different.

Cook and the little shop watched a lot of change in Jonesborough over those years, and featured more than 100 different artists through it all. He said he will miss the clientele and all the customers he has gotten to know over the years.

“It's been very good to us and we appreciate every day being here but we're ready for our next chapter,” Cook said.

The gallery will stick around through the Made Around Here Market and craft show this Saturday, and everything in the gallery is 50 percent off. Some shoppers like longtime customer Missy Carriger said they are stocking up in the gallery’s final days.

Carriger got to cross some gifts off her Christmas list this week, but said her final trip to the gallery was a little bittersweet.

“I’m happy for them because they get to do what they want, but for us customers it’s sad,” Carriger said, adding that she’s always loved the uniqueness the gallery had to offer and combing through each of the oddities it brought in. “It’s just a very unique place.”

But the shop won’t stay empty for long.

Thirty minutes after Cook placed the ‘For Rent’ sign in the window of the store, he got a call to rent the store from another artist. He didn’t say exactly what would be filling the spot on Main Street, but he said to look forward to its opening next year.

“It will be a good follow-up to what we've had in here,” he said.

