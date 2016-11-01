Touring watercolor exhibition is at Sycamore Shoals this month

The exhibition opened Tuesday and an opening reception will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at 1:30 p.m., and the public is invited. The exhibition will be at Sycamore Shoals through Nov. 19.

John Salminen, an internationally known water-media artist, has selected the 30 paintings that make up the traveling exhibition. Those paintings were selected from the full exhibition of 55 paintings displayed in Knoxville at the Emporium in May.

Eligible works submitted to the juror were watercolor or acrylic paintings on paper and painted by Tennessee artists. The exhibit has traveled to Memphis, Humboldt, Columbia, and Chattanooga, and will end in Clarksville at the Customs House Museum in January.

Local artists exhibiting in the traveling show are Jim Stagner, of Johnson City, and Barbara “Jake” Wilson, of Unicoi.

Information about the society and membership will be available at Sycamore Shoals throughout the exhibition, and from members at the reception and the Watauga Valley Art League meeting on Sunday, Nov. 13th. Past President Barbara Jernigan will lead a tour of the exhibition at the Watauga Valley Art League meeting. The public is invited.