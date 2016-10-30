Jonesborough snags internationally renowned one-woman show

Personal stories tend to return to certain gentle themes, often centered on family. ISC’s upcoming production, “Jamaica Farewell” — a critically acclaimed show deemed “exuberant” by the New York Times — takes an entirely different tack, exploring the unusual true-life story of Debra Ehrhardt, who fled everything she knew as a teenager in hopes of finding a better life.

Ehrhardt’s story, which involves a harrowing escape, the CIA, and $1 million in cash, sounds like the stuff of tall tales: At just 18 years old, she spotted an opportunity and fled war-torn Jamaica to start a new life in the United States. Some 30 years later, she has an uncanny ability to conjure that experience on the stage and take her audience back in time with her, dodging bullets and worse.

“I like to transport people out of their seats so they feel they’re actually going on the journey with me,” she says. “I want them to experience everything that I experienced in the moment, to make them feel as though we’re on an adventure.”

Ehrhardt’s talent was inborn, sharpened by years of disciplined training and experience as a professional performer. (She has performed “Jamaica Farewell” all over the world.) Technically, she has been a storyteller since she was just 7 years old.

“My family didn’t have any extra money for anything,” she says. “To keep my friends and to entertain myself, I started to tell stories. My stage was in a mango tree. I got so good that I started charging a nickel.”

When, as a student studying theater, Ehrhardt realized that her Jamaican accent would hold her back from most roles, she decided to carve one out for herself by shaping her own one-woman show. “They say that everybody is good at one thing in life,” she says. “I can’t cook or clean, but I sure can tell a good story.”

In Jonesborough, Ehrhardt will offer two performances of “Jamaica Farewell” on Thursday, Nov. 3: a matinee show at 2 p.m. and an evening concert at 7:30. Admission is $20 and advance purchase is strongly recommended.

Both concerts will take place on ISC’s campus in downtown Jonesborough, in the Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall. Ticketholders can present their ticket stubs for a 10 percent discount on same-day dining at JJ’s Eatery and Ice Cream or Main Street Café, two popular eateries in Jonesborough.

“Jamaica Farewell” is one of a handful of special encore performances of ISC’s 2016 Storytelling Live! season. Just a few more other concerts and holiday shows will follow through the end of the year. Information about all remaining performances is available at www.storytellingcenter.net.

The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live! or to make a group reservation, call 800-952-8392, ext. 222, or 423-913-1276.