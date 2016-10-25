Traveling watercolor exhibition coming to Sycamore Shoals

The exhibition consists of 30 watercolor paintings which were selected by John Salminen, an internationally-known watercolor artist. Salminen selected the works from the full exhibition of 55 paintings displayed at the Emporium in Knoxville in May.

Local artists exhibiting in the traveling show are Jim Stagner and Tom White of Johnson City and Barbara “Jake” Wilson of Unicoi.

A walk-through of the exhibition will be presented by Barbara Jernigan from 1:30-3:30 p.m. during the league’s monthly meeting.

An informal art critique will begin at 1 p.m.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave.