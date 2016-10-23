Storyteller Adams to Perform in Jonesborough

In the tradition of six generations of her family before her, she sings songs about murder and mayhem that date back as far as the 17th century, and tells stories mostly taken straight from the lives of her family.

With more than 70 first cousins, Adams has plenty of material from which to draw. But some of her favorite stories are of offbeat characters whose tales, in another town, might have been lost to time.

Take Irving Ramsey, the local Baptist who was known for hearing voices. His friends and family were alarmed until they realized it was just voices from a nearby radio station, which he somehow channeled through his dental fillings.

“People would just prop his mouth open,” Adams says. “They would all gather around his mouth on Saturday night to listen.”

Adams will share a wide variety of stories, ballads, and other songs as the next teller in residence for the Storytelling Live! series, which is produced by the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough.

The week of Oct. 25–29, Tuesday through Saturday, Adams will offer a daily matinee at 2 p.m. in the Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall on ISC’s downtown campus.

She’ll also host a special evening concert on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. “My Sense of Place: Appalachian Music and Stories” will spotlight some of her favorite songs and stories, all of which have been passed down through her family for generations.

Some people think of small town life as quiet or even boring, but Adams’ stories are rich and warm and witty, dotted with colorful eccentrics.

“We just aren’t characters like they were,” she says, with a hint of real regret. They just don’t make them like Irving Ramsey anymore.

An accomplished banjo player, Adams started playing the instrument when she was just eight years old.

“I was at Granny’s house and she had an old banjo wrapped up in a flour sack under the bed. She dragged it out one day and said, ‘Don’t touch that banjo. I’m going to the barn to get the eggs.’ When she came back, I had already learned half of ‘Cripple Creek.’” She remembers dusting flour off the strings.

Adams will be the final storyteller in residence in ISC’s 2016 season, but it will host several special performances to close out the year, beginning with the critically acclaimed one-woman show “Jamaica Farewell,” on Nov. 3.

A handful of other concerts and holiday shows will follow. Information about all remaining performances is available at www.storytellingcenter.net.

Admission for Adams’ evening concert is $15. Tickets for all matinee performances are just $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students, and children under 18. Advance purchase for all performances is strongly recommended.

Ticketholders can present their ticket stubs for a 10 percent discount on same-day dining at JJ’s Eatery and Ice Cream or Main Street Café, two popular eateries in Jonesborough.

The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live! or to make a group reservation, call 800-952-8392, ext. 222, or 423-913-1276.