FL3TCH3R artist/juror talk to illustrate bridge between medicine, art

“I was determined to show people who believed that artists could not be doctors that they could,” Avery says.

Fortunately, he says, he had a printmaking teacher who encouraged him to try doing both. Forty years later, Avery’s world-renowned prints and installations are inextricably intertwined with his work as a physician, psychiatrist, humanitarian, activist and educator.

Since receiving his M.D. degree in 1974, Avery has made prints and played in a street band on the lower East Side of New York, served as medical director with World Vision at a refugee camp in Northern Somalia and on a ship rescuing Vietnamese individuals fleeing into Indonesia. He has been a human rights activist with refugees at the Texas-Mexico border and documented the HIV/AIDS crisis through his prints and art actions.

Avery was the faculty AIDS psychiatrist at the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston and a faculty member at the Institute for the Medical Humanities, retiring from active clinical practice in 2012 but remaining a faculty emeritus with the Institute.

Through all these experiences, Avery has made art to “process,” to illustrate, to educate and to heal.

Avery’s artistic lens on worldwide social and medical issues led East Tennessee State University arts representatives to ask him to serve as juror of the 2016 FL3TCH3R Exhibit: Social and Politically Engaged Art.

“Dr. Eric Avery is an artist that I have longed to bring to ETSU,” says Anita DeAngelis, director of event sponsor Mary B. Martin School of the Arts. “I’ve known about his work probably 20-plus years. His blending of art and medicine and involvement in social issues are a perfect combination for the FL3TCH3R Exhibit, our campus and our region.”

As juror, Avery will present an artist talk on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. in Rogers-Stout Hall Room 102 with a reception at Reece Museum to follow from 6-8 p.m. The talk and reception, as well as the exhibition, are free and open to the public.

In the Thursday presentation, “Art as Medicine/Medicine as Art,” Avery will share visuals and reflections on his career, bridging medicine and the humanities, and times when “art” endeavors brought information and health care into museum space, illustrating, he says, “how art can be medicine and save lives.”

“It’s a visually orchestrated talk that will cover a lot of ground,” Avery says. “The Thursday talk will be an opportunity to see how art has helped me as a person, as a physician and hopefully communities and people I have worked with.

“They will see how HIV changed from a deadly disease – has shifted from death to life – to a chronic disease that can be lived with now for a long time, and how other terrible diseases might also pass into the past.

“Everyone should also stay and enjoy the FL3TCH3R Exhibit and encounter those incredible art objects.”

During the 1990s, as Avery was working with AIDS patients and transgendered people, he was also creating art projects on issues related to HIV/AIDS and other public health issues.

Never content on one end of the art/medicine spectrum, while at ETSU, Avery will also be involved in a variety of activities with ETSU Quillen College of Medicine, College of Public Health and Art and Design students. He will switch lenses to discuss “a medical life as a pilgrimage and how medicine can be art” with the medical students, faculty and staff and hold workshops with both medical and visual art students.

In all the activities, Avery will focus on the positive change that art and medicine, especially if combined, can inspire. “The art of healing is a sacred art,” he says. “Art stands in opposition to all the bad things that happen in life, which is where physicians stand.

“That's what doctors do — affirm life. And that's what artists do.”

For more information about Avery, go to www.docart.com and http://imh.utmb.edu/about-us/faculty-emeritus/eric-Avery. For information about the FL3TCH3R Exhibit, visit www.FL3TCH3Rexhibit.com.

For further information about the Avery artist talk or about ETSU Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, visit www.etsu.edu/martin or call 423-439-TKTS (8587).