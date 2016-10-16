Storyteller Laura Simms to perform in Jonesborough series

At the invitation of the International Storytelling Center, she’ll soon appear as the next-to-last performer of the Storytelling Live! series — a role she’s happily reprising for the first time since 2011.

“I’m putting everything I’ve learned into practice so I can share it with others. It’s the way I bring happiness into the world,” she says.

During the week of her upcoming storytelling residency, Oct. 18–22, Tuesday through Saturday, Simms will offer a daily matinee at 2 p.m. in the Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall, on the International Storytelling Center’s campus in downtown Jonesborough.

“Sometimes I’ll frame a traditional story with a true-life story,” she says. “Other times, in the middle of a traditional story, I’ll tell a personal story. In any case, I have lots of new stories I’ll be sharing in Jonesborough.”

It’s a similar style to the one she uses to work with troubled populations at home and abroad. “There’s something very compelling about being in situations where you’re doing something that doesn’t necessarily solve a problem, but helps people discover ways to find peace of mind or resilience without feeling like victims,” she said. “I wanted to understand what storytelling was, and its full palette of benefits.”

Traditional stories, she finds, can weave together many different kinds of experience, building connections across cultures and time. “I use traditional stories to look deeply at human foibles and conflicts, and how we can work in different ways to find joy and reconnect with the natural world,” says Simms, who’s recently become more interested in environmental storytelling. “I want to take stories that have lasted thousands of years and make them relevant in today’s world. I never want to create a museum piece.”

Spending time in Tennessee’s oldest town is always a bit of a homecoming for Simms, who has invested a lot of herself into the storytelling scene from its early days. “I’ve been coming to Jonesborough since 1977,” she remarks. “It’s been a big part of my life.”

Tickets for Simms’ matinees are just $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students, and children under 18. Ticketholders for all performances can present their ticket stubs for a 10 percent discount on same-day dining at JJ’s Eatery and Ice Cream or Main Street Café, two popular eateries in Jonesborough.

The International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live! series is renowned for bringing live storytelling to Tennessee’s oldest town for six months of every year. Performances often sell out, so advance purchase for matinee tickets is strongly recommended. Walk-in seating is also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Regular programming for the Storytelling Live! series will soon end, though there are a few special performances scheduled throughout the end of the year. Information about all performers, as well as a detailed schedule for 2016, is available at www.storytellingcenter.net.

The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live! or to make a group reservation, call 800-952-8392, ext. 222, or 423-913-1276.