FL3TCH3R Exhibit fills museum with issues, visual commentary

This time, the stories are played out in mixed media, rather than news media – quilted, painted, pasted, printed, embroidered, cast in glass, inked, wood cut, sculpted, photographed, glued, stitched, carved, etched, collaged, taped and screwed on.

The fourth annual FL3TCH3R Exhibit at ETSU’s Reece Museum contains 63 pieces of socially and politically charged visual artwork open for viewing through Dec. 19. The FL3TCH3R Exhibit: Social and Politically Engaged Art was established in 2013 by art professor Wayne Dyer, Barbara Dyer and Carrie Dyer in memory of their son and brother, Fletcher, an ETSU bachelor of fine arts senior in graphic design who passed away in 2009 at age 22 in a motorcycle accident.

“Fletcher was the kind of person who liked to push you and push boundaries,” Wayne Dyer says. “He was pushing people’s buttons all the time. He couldn’t understand why his friends weren’t more concerned about what was going on in the world around them.”

As a result, the FL3TCH3R multinational juried exhibit focuses on work with strong social and/or political content and “should reflect current issues that affect contemporary culture and investigate societal and political concerns.” The exhibit also helps fund the annual Fletcher H. Dyer Memorial Scholarship for an ETSU Art & Design student.

Spenser Brenner, exhibits coordinator for Reece Museum, has worked with three of the four FL3TCH3R exhibitions, and he says this year’s selections are particularly powerful. “This exhibit unapologetically forces us to face society’s flaws and norms,” Brenner says. “It forces us to start a conversation that many of us find easy to ignore.

“This year’s show very much hits the viewer in the face. I am looking forward to the conversations that will immediately get ignited. I don’t believe there’s one issue that isn’t being dealt with in some form or fashion … It is a heavy, heavy show. I wouldn’t be surprised if people came away slightly exhausted from this show.”

While visual statements on gun and race issues are most prevalent in the year’s exhibit selections, the topics they offer for conversation include gender, identity, refugees, environment, elitism, capitalism, bullying, sexual violence, child abuse, oppression, faith, patriotism, war, prescription drugs, health care, women’s rights, food waste, identity theft and AIDS, Ebola and Zika.

2016 exhibit juror Dr. Eric Avery notes in his statement that Fletcher Dyer was known to "rattle cages, making innovative and experimental work that exposed social and political problems. He wanted his art to improve society and quality of life.”

This year’s FL3TCH3R Exhibit offered the “rare opportunity,” Avery says, “for artists to submit art for an exhibition that says, ‘Go for it, speak truth to power, upset our closed systems of meaning and control and help us sort it out.’

“Within the FL3TCH3R frame, I chose work from 253 submissions that might rattle cages and address issues that the ruling elites do not want people to think about.”

Avery is a printmaker and recently retired physician, who for decades practiced medicine and art in tandem. His complexly layered work connects issues of printmaking and art history with social concerns of public health, human rights abuse and responses to HIV/AIDS, death, sexuality and the body.

Before his retirement, Avery was clinical associate professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and member of the Institute for Medical Humanities at The University of Texas Medical Branch, specializing in issues related to HIV/AIDS. In addition to numerous gallery exhibitions, Avery’s work is found in permanent collections, including the British Museum, London; Philadelphia Museum of Art; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; and Whitney Museum of American Art, New York.

“We are very excited to see Dr. Avery's passionate perspective on the world via his selections,” says Barbara Dyer, co-director of the exhibit. “What he brings to campus through his planning between art and medicine is very exciting … Dr. Avery's focus adds volumes to the social and political dialogue that should be happening especially when the FL3TCH3R Exhibit is up and so close-by.”

Avery’s 63 selections include local and regional artists, as well as work from 30 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three countries. “There are at least 11 Appalachian artists,” Brenner says, “and several from our own campus community.”

The exhibit offers four main cash awards plus several other awards of honorable mention, including an Appalachian Artist Award, renamed in 2015 as the Sammie L. Nicely Appalachian Artist Award, in memory of Nicely, who was artist-in-residence at Reece Museum in 2014 and 2015 and died in May 2015.

The FL3TCH3R Exhibit also will provide additional opportunities for conversation through talks, discussions and community displays, Brenner says. Avery will share his perspectives on art and issues in his juror talk on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. in Rogers-Stout Hall Room 102 with a reception at Reece Museum to follow from 6-8 p.m.

Avery will also be one of the panelists in a free public panel discussion on “Trigger Warnings and Art” Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m. at the museum.

Other collateral events will include the installation of a fence outside Reece Museum, in the style of an outdoor memorial. “I’m really excited about the fence we will be putting up outside Reece Museum during the show,” Wayne Dyer says, “where people can pin things in memoriam to the 2016 election. This is a public way to make your feelings known in an appropriate way.”

A structured conversation with campus and local police is also on the drawing board for the run of the exhibit, “to clarify the new campus carry law and for questions from members of the campus community,” Brenner says.

The result should be a tapestry of events that will get the senses, emotions and mind engaged, Brenner says. “Dr. Avery did a very good job in getting the zeitgeist of the social/political feeling especially in this nation, at this time,” he says, “and we are trying to provide as many opportunities for community interaction and understanding as possible.”

For more information about Fletcher Dyer, visit fletcherdyer.com/about.html. For more information about the exhibit, visit www.FL3TCH3Rexhibit.com, and for Reece Museum, visit www.etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.