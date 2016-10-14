logo
Free Art Fridays

Free Art Friday: Week 2

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 1:33 PM

Congratulations to Carrie Maggard of Johnson City for being the first to find this weeks Free Art. 

Local artist Jocelyn Mathewes will be hiding some free art in downtown Johnson City every Friday throughout the month of October.

On the morning of the art drop, Mathewes will post a hint image to her Instagram (@jocelynmathewes) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/jocelynmathewes.imagemaker/) accounts.

Other local artists are also encouraged to participate. Be on the lookout, and pick up some free art! Share a photo of yourself finding the art with us by tagging your selfie with the art #johnsoncitypress.

