Taylor modern dance comes to ETSU in small package

Instead of finding his way to the Olympics, he found his way to the library and began a love story with dance that continues to this day.

Taylor read all he could about dance then transferred to Juilliard and by the mid-1950s was a soloist with Martha Graham Dance Company and starting his own dance troupe.

Sixty years later, the once “naughty boy of dance” is known as “the iconic modern dance maestro,” and his Paul Taylor American Modern Dance company — consisting now of two troupes – has performed in 65 countries.

Taylor has created 150 dances, merited three Guggenheim fellowships, an Emmy, a MacArthur Foundation “genius award,” a 1993 National Medal of Arts from President Bill Clinton and has been knighted and given the French Légion d’Honneur for exceptional contributions to French culture.

Taylor’s dance-making has become legendary. “Short course in modern dance: in the beginning there was Martha Graham, who changed the face of an art form and discovered a new world,” Laura Shapiro wrote in Newsweek.

“Then there was Merce Cunningham, who stripped away the externals and showed us the heart of movement. And then there was Paul Taylor, who let the sun shine in.”

A humble Taylor calls it “luck.” “My whole life has been nothing but luck,” Taylor told WHMP Radio.

One of the Paul Taylor American Modern Dance companies, Taylor 2, will bring the choreographer’s special combination of luck and miracle to East Tennessee State University on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Martha Street Culp Auditorium.

“Taylor 2 is a kind of miracle,” says Gia Kourlas of The New York Times. “All of the dancers are considerable talents [who] unite fearlessness with skill.”

Established in 1993, Taylor 2 seeks to ensure that audiences around the world are able to see these dances regardless of economic or technical limitations. Taylor modeled this new company on his original Paul Taylor Dance Company, established in 1954. Consisting of six professionals, Taylor 2 has reached over 400 cities to date.

“Paul Taylor Dance Company is nationally and internationally known, and has a legacy that has helped to shape American modern dance as we know it,” says School of the Arts Director Anita DeAngelis. “This small company, Paul Taylor 2, was Paul Taylor’s way of making his work accessible to smaller venues and providing the opportunity for master classes and workshops.

“This is a perfect fit for ETSU, and I am sure their visit will get the attention of the region’s dance community.”

Taylor’s body of work has affected dance on the global and local levels. “The study of Paul Taylor's work has been an integral component of the modern dance curriculum at ETSU,” says Dance Program Director and Professor Cara Harker.

“Having the opportunity to see his choreography performed live right here on campus by the world renowned Taylor 2 Dance Company is really an extraordinary event.”

Viewing Taylor’s signature work, “Esplanade,” was a turning point for ETSU dance instructor and Mountain Movers Dance Company Director Jen Kintner.

“I can close my eyes, and remember, vividly, sitting on the edge of my chair at the age of 10, watching Esplanade on public television,” she says. “From that day, I knew that dance was something I could do … I can still remember having to run outside and run around after seeing the piece that first time – it filled me with such exuberant love of life.”

The Taylor 2 performance at ETSU will include selections from the spectrum of Taylor’s six decades of dancemaking.

“The program Taylor 2 is offering will have something for everyone, and will show some of the scope of Taylor’s work,” says Heidi Ehle, School of the Arts assistant director.

“Aureole” is a sunny, balletic and lyrical dance from the 1960s, created early in his career, set to music by Handel, while “Uncommitted,” from 2011, is a very contemporary and somber piece, abstract and angst-filled – to music by Estonian minimalist composer Arvo Pärt.

The final dance is another Taylor classic, “Company B,” created in 1991 and set to the music of the Andrews Sisters. With almost the flavor of a musical, it portrays with vitality and poignancy the time when America was recovering from the Great Depression and on the brink of World War II.

Taylor 2 features Alana Allende, Lee Duveneck, Rei Akazawa, Amanda Stevenson, Princeton McCurtain and Johnny Vorsteg.

With an eclectic mix of music and sound that includes Medieval masses, Renaissance dances, baroque concertos, classical scores, ragtime, tango, Tin Pan Alley, barbershop and The Mamas and The Papas – as well as loon calls and laughter – Taylor is renowned for tackling and offering observations on life’s complexities and society’s thorniest issues through dance.

“Whenever a dance of mine is controversial it brings me much satisfaction,” Taylor wrote in The Wall Street Journal in 2008. “One of my aims is to present questions rather than answers. I make dances because it briefly frees me from coping with the real world, because it's possible to build a whole new universe with steps, because I want people to know about themselves.

“I make dances because I believe in the power of contemporary dance, its immediacy, its potency, its universality.”

Tickets for Taylor 2 are $5 for students of all ages with ID, $15 for seniors 60 and over, and $20 for general admission. Group rates are available. For more information on Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, visit ptamd.org.

To purchase tickets online or for information about ETSU Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, visit www.etsu.edu/martin or call 423-439-TKTS (8587).