'SHU-DE!' focuses on visual, musical, multicultural collaboration

“Shu-De” is Tuvan for “giddyup” or “let’s go,” but is a common phrase, especially among musicians, to punctuate the end of a song. “When they finish a song, they just go, ‘Shu-De!’ It’s a joyful and powerful expression like, ‘That was awesome!’ ” says the film’s director/editor, Michael Faulkner.

“SHU-DE!” follows Baltimore beatboxer Dominic “Shodekeh” Talifero on a journey halfway around the world to participate in a music festival and throat singing competition in Siberian Russia and, as he calls it, create an “oasis of unity through musical collaboration.”

In Tuva, the faculty member, accompanist and composer for Towson (Md.) University’s Department of Dance, begins this pilgrimage and two unique vocal forms — Khoomei, or Tuvan throat singing (incorporating multiple pitches at once), and beatboxing, or American vocal percussion — and cultures intermingle and find common ground.

“The result is a movie that … offers a stunning series of tableaux vivants, set against gorgeous backdrops, where various musicians join forces with Shodekeh to create one mesmerizing composition (pictorial and musical) after another,” says a Hammer to Nail review.

Mary B. Martin School of the Arts will present “SHU-DE!” with director Faulkner as part of the South Arts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers on Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. in ETSU’s Martha Street Culp Auditorium. The ETSU screening is free and open to the public and will be followed by a Q&A and reception with Faulkner.

“With ‘SHU-DE!,’ I set out to feel the rhythm of an energy and place and do my best to make a ﬁlm in such a way that a viewer would feel present on the same journey,” Faulkner says. “One of the greatest things about the making this ﬁlm for me has been experiencing the kind of wonder that comes with being lost in a new world. Every moment, every experience contained the potential for discovery.”

Alash Ensemble and Shodekeh met during a 2011 tour, which brought the Tuvan musical group to Baltimore for the first time and sparked a musical journey still developing to this day. Alash was impressed with the way Shodekeh’s vocal feats meshed with their own unique vocal tradition and invited him to join them in Kyzyl, Tuva, to participate in the 50th birthday celebration and International Xoomei festival in honor of the legendary Tuvan throat singer Kongar-ool Ondar.

Shodekeh has honed his skills as a professional beatboxer and vocal percussionist in Baltimore, where he met Faulkner at a nightspot. With just a knapsack, he makes the sojourn to Tuva to study their music and culture, while sharing his own vocal artistry.

While there, he leads a group of Tuvan teens in a popping and locking demo, develops a form of throat singing that incorporates beatboxing, participates in Kuresh, Tuvan wrestling and encounters and/or collaborates with Alash Ensemble (that invited him to Tuva); Kongar-ool Ondar; the Tuvan National Orchestra; Hazmat Modine; Garth Stevenson; Annie Lynch; and Ugulza, Andrey Mongush and Mayya Dupchuur.

“SHU-DE!” also includes dance performances by Ayas Dopa (featured on the Russian version of “So You Think You Can Dance”) and Tuvan B-boy crew, The Frostbite Hazard Boozoot Crew.

When East meets West and tradition intermingles with modern music in “SHU-DE!,” “Expect some incredible sounds,” says The Baltimore Sun.

In September, the documentary won the Raven at DOCUTAH for Best Music Feature Documentary.

“This film is a great demonstration of how artists from very different cultures can come together and find commonalities,” says Anita DeAngelis, director of Mary B. Martin School of the Arts at ETSU. “It’s really a beautiful exchange, and it also I think gives us some insights to a part of the world that most of us will never get to visit and most of us have never heard of.”

That unique mixture of music, cultures and landscape were what inspired Faulkner to document Shodekeh’s trek to Tuva. “We filmed SHU-DE! to be sort of an ‘opera-mentary,’ ” says Faulkner, who is a filmmaker, photographer and performer himself. “Cinematographer Trey Hudson and I set out to make a documentary that a viewer could live in and experience as if present at the actual moments of filming.

“One of the greatest things about making this film for me has been experiencing the kind of wonder that comes with being lost in a new world. Every moment, every experience contained the potential for discovery.”

For more on “SHU-DE!” and Faulkner, visit shu-de.com.

The Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers is a program of South Arts. Southern Circuit screenings are funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. South Arts, founded in 1975, is a nonprofit regional arts organization building on the South's unique heritage and enhancing the public value of the arts.

Their work responds to the arts environment and cultural trends with a regional perspective, through an annual portfolio of activities designed to address the role of the arts in impacting the issues important to our region, and linking the South with the nation and the world through the arts.

For information about the film, film series or the ETSU Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, call 423-439-TKTS (8587) or visit www.etsu.edu/martin.