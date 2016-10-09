Irish storyteller Murphy to host weekly series

“A lot of my stories are from the traditional canon,” she says. “For the first few years, I would take a story — an old Irish myth, for instance — and I’d take it into my mind and I’d walk with it and dream about it and mentally compose it. That’s very much in keeping with how storytellers worked in the past, before written text. These days, I’ve taken to writing things down more.”

In addition to her native Irish lore, Murphy plans to share a wide variety of stories from all over the world, including Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

“Ireland is very rich in stories, so we were very much raised with all of that,” she says. “You’re given the old folk tales very early on. We were told local legends and ghost stories. When you’re five or six, you’re told a lot of the mythology in a very simplified form. All of that plays a part in how I think about stories.”

You might catch a personal story or two, but generally speaking, memoir-inspired tales aren’t as popular across the pond. “I like personal stories, but in Ireland, they’re what you tell at the pub,” Murphy explains. “But I’m starting to play with history and true stories, so I’m sure more will come in.”

Throughout the week of her residency, Oct. 11–15, Tuesday through Saturday, Murphy will offer matinee performances daily at 2 p.m. on the International Storytelling Center’s campus in downtown Jonesborough.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students, and children under 18. Ticketholders for all performances can present their ticket stubs for a 10 percent discount on same-day dining at JJ’s Eatery and Ice Cream or Main Street Café, two popular eateries in Jonesborough.

Murphy, who last appeared at the National Storytelling Festival in 2011, is delighted to make her triumphant return to Tennessee’s oldest town. “I love that feeling of sharing another world with people,” she says. “The point of view I have from the stage is outrageously good. I get to see what’s happening to everybody, and it’s a highly addictive thing to see the audience really enjoying themselves.”

The International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live! series is renowned for bringing live storytelling to Jonesborough for six months of every year. Performances often sell out, so advance purchase for matinee tickets is strongly recommended. Walk-in seating is also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Murphy will be followed by another storyteller each week through the month of October. Information about all performers, as well as a detailed schedule for 2016, is available at www.storytellingcenter.net.

Programming for the National Storytelling Festival will run today from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. One-day passes are available.

The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is the Mountain States’ Heart & Soul program. Media sponsors include News 5-WCYB, FOX Tri-Cities, Tri-Cities CW, Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times-News, Herald & Tribune, Cumulus Media, The Laurel of Asheville, Plough to Pantry and Foster Signs. Additional funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the East Tennessee Foundation, Eastman Credit Union, the Mooneyhan Family Foundation, the Niswonger Foundation and Massengill-DeFriece Foundation Inc.

The International Storytelling Center is open from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live! or to make a group reservation, call 800-952-8392, ext. 222, or 423-913-1276.