The ballet is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, at The McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School, 103 Franklin St., Jonesborough. Two performances will be held, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

It tells Bram Stokes’ story of a quaint village entangled in the eerie and deadly presence of vampires.

“We love to perform this ballet because it’s so dramatic and we use a medium that people often think of as only tutus and all daintiness,” City Youth Ballet Artistic Director Susan Pace-White said. “ ‘Dracula’ stretches our dancers to become not only proficient in ballet but also story tellers via their movement.”

Darien Chancellor, owner with his wife, Tiffany, of Johnson City Ballroom, portrays Dracula. Choreography was created by Darien Chancellor, Pace-White and her daughter, Kassi White.

General admission tickets are $10 at the door with payment of cash or checks appreciated. For more information, call the ballet at 423-434-2195, find the group on Facebook or visit www.cityyouthballet.org.

A public performance is also set for November 4 at Founders Park during downtown Johnson City’s First Friday festivities.