Donald Davis to perform at Storytelling Live

As the town’s temporary teller in residence, Davis will host a series of matinee performances for an intimate crowd at the International Storytelling Center. His live storytelling shows will run daily from Oct. 3-6, Monday through Thursday, on ISC’s campus in downtown Jonesborough. Performances are scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Thursday at 11 a.m., and 2 and 4 p.m.

On top of his afternoon performances, Davis will host an exclusive event, “Don’t Kill Santa,” a one-time-only evening concert that will take place on the grounds of the National Storytelling Festival. It’s a rare chance to hear Davis’s holiday stories, which he doesn’t often share in Jonesborough.

“Don’t Kill Santa” is one of two special concerts scheduled in advance of the 44th National Storytelling Festival. Scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m., the concert will take place on the Festival grounds in the Library Tent. The same tent will be the site for a Thursday-night concert featuring Kathy Mattea with guitarist Bill Cooley.

Tickets for Davis’s evening concert are just $15 for all ages and are available at the concert. Tickets for his matinee shows are just $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students, and children under 18.

Ticketholders for all performances can present their ticket stubs for a 10 percent discount on same-day dining at JJ’s Eatery and Ice Cream or Main Street Café, two popular eateries in Jonesborough.

Celebrated for his expert sense of timing, his warm jokes and his signature bowtie, Davis will share personal stories throughout the week. Many of them are family stories that seem to reach back to a bygone era even as they connect with people’s experiences today.

A subtle humorist, Davis is not just a fan favorite, but also a storyteller’s storyteller whose work is frequently held up by his peers as the pinnacle of the art form.

Immediately after his residency, Davis will be a featured teller at the Festival, which runs Oct. 7-9. Regular festival programming is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, with several separate ticketed events throughout the weekend, including a Midnight Cabaret concert on Friday and ghost stories on Friday and Saturday nights. Other ticket options include one-day passes and weekend passes.

The International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live! series is renowned for bringing live storytelling to Tennessee’s oldest town for six months of every year. Performances often sell out, so advance purchase for matinee tickets is strongly recommended. Walk-in seating is also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Davis will be followed by another storyteller each week through the end of October. Information about all performers, as well as a detailed schedule for 2016, is available at www.storytellingcenter.net.

The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is the Mountain States’ Heart & Soul program. Media sponsors include News 5-WCYB, FOX Tri-Cities, Tri-Cities CW, Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times-News, Herald & Tribune, Cumulus Media, The Laurel of Asheville, Plough to Pantry and Foster Signs. Additional funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the East Tennessee Foundation, Eastman Credit Union, the Mooneyhan Family Foundation, the Niswonger Foundation, and Massengill-DeFriece Foundation, Inc.

The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live! or to make a group reservation, call 800-952-8392 ext. 222 or 423-913-1276.