Singer-songwriter White to Host Storytelling Live

White was a huge hit with his audience at the National Storytelling Festival, and in return the whole experience blew him away.

“I’m fairly accomplished in the music world, but I’ve never had a weekend like I had down there,” he says. “I felt like I found my tribe — that I had found a community who loves storytelling as much as I do. I can’t believe I didn’t know it was there. I can’t wait to go back.”

As it happens, he’ll soon be back as a featured teller in the International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live! series, a live performance program that hosts a new teller each week. White will offer daily matinees from Sept. 27 — Oct. 1, Tuesday through Saturday, in the Mary B. Martin Hall in downtown Jonesborough. All performances begin at 2 p.m. sharp.

Growing up, White was surrounded by the masterful storytellers in his extended family. “I’m from a strange mix of cultures. My mother was Greek and my father was Irish,” he says. “The Irish side of my family were all natural storytellers and full of mischief. They never let the truth get in the way of a good story.”

At the same time, White was learning his craft from listening to Arlo Guthrie records. “He would talk for the whole side of an album, and he made it seem so easy and normal that I thought everybody could do it,” White says. “Later, after I got to know him and work with him a little bit, I realized that he was the only one doing it. I was just too stupid to know that.”

As a popular folk singer, White emulated Guthrie’s conversational style. (“A lot of folk singers will insert a story in between songs,” he says. “I got to the point where I was inserting an occasional song between stories.” He also started moonlighting at a comedy club, almost abandoning his career in music to become a stand-up comic full time.

Eventually, he realized he didn’t have to choose, and now he performs on both the folk circuit and in the world of storytelling, weaving comedy into all of his performances. “All these things live together,” he says. “There’s no reason to separate music, comedy, and storytelling. They’re all tools that work towards the same goal, which is to connect and communicate.”

Tickets for White’s performances at ISC are $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students and children under 18. Ticketholders for all performances can present their ticket stubs for a 10 percent discount on same-day dining at JJ’s Eatery and Ice Cream or Main Street Café, two popular eateries in Jonesborough.

The International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live! series is renowned for bringing live storytelling to Tennessee’s oldest town for six months of every year. Performances often sell out, so advance purchase for matinee tickets is strongly recommended. Walk-in seating is also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information about all performers, as well as a detailed schedule for 2016, is available at www.storytellingcenter.net.

The website also features information about the upcoming National Storytelling Festival, which will be Oct. 7-9. Ticket options include one-day passes, weekend passes, and special reservations for nighttime ghost stories, Midnight Cabaret, and other exclusive events.

The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is the Mountain States’ Heart & Soul program. Media sponsors include News 5-WCYB, FOX Tri-Cities, Tri-Cities CW, Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times-News, Herald & Tribune, Cumulus Media, The Laurel of Asheville, Plough to Pantry and Foster Signs. Additional funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the East Tennessee Foundation, Eastman Credit Union, the Mooneyhan Family Foundation, the Niswonger Foundation, and Massengill-DeFriece Foundation Inc.

The International Storytelling Center is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live! or to make a group reservation, call 800-952-8392, ext. 222, or 423-913-1276.