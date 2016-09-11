Storyteller King to perform in Jonesborough

A Chicago-based storyteller and educator, King got the nod from community leaders early in his career, giving him the courage to quit his day job and take up the arts full time. He recalls meeting the poet Gwendolyn Brooks, who would become one of his mentors, for the first time in 1987. “She came and put a hand on my shoulder and said, ‘Young man, I could listen to you talk all day,” he recalls. “It was huge. Huge, huge, huge.”

King, who will soon appear in Jonesborough as the International Storytelling Center’s teller in residence, is now known as the Poetic Storyteller, and he’s celebrated widely for his traditional folk tales, inspirational stories, and lively pieces about African-American history.

With a strong interest in building community and celebrating diversity, King’s stories are often about unity, learning, and even healing.

“I think that part of our work is to find ways to grow together, to work together, and to take our differences and use them to empower ourselves and teach our young people to be better than we were,” King says. “That’s part of our job, and I feel like I’m doing my part. I’m using the gift that God gave me to help teach and make the world a better place.”

Throughout his week in Jonesborough, Sept. 13-17, Tuesday through Saturday, King will perform at the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough. All performances begin at 2 p.m. sharp in Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall.

“I’m going to sing a song every single time,” says King, who will accompany himself on the djembe drum. “I humbly hope to fill up the space with the energy that I have in my heart.”

Tickets for King’s performances are just $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students, and children under 18. Ticketholders for all performances can present their ticket stubs for a 10 percent discount on same-day dining at JJ’s Eatery and Ice Cream or Main Street Café, two popular eateries in Jonesborough.

The Storytelling Live! series brings a new storyteller to Jonesborough for six months each year. Advance purchase for matinee tickets is strongly recommended, though walk-in seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Oba William King will be followed by another storyteller each week through the month of October. Information about all performers, as well as a detailed schedule for 2016, is available at www.storytellingcenter.net.

The website also features information about the upcoming National Storytelling Festival, which will be Oct. 7-9. Tickets options include one-day passes, weekend passes and special reservations for nighttime ghost stories, Midnight Cabaret, and other exclusive events.

The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is the Mountain States’ Heart & Soul program. Media sponsors include News 5-WCYB, FOX Tri-Cities, Tri-Cities CW, Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times-News, Herald & Tribune, Cumulus Media, The Laurel of Asheville, Plough to Pantry and Foster Signs. Additional funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the East Tennessee Foundation, Eastman Credit Union, the Mooneyhan Family Foundation, the Niswonger Foundation, and Massengill-DeFriece Foundation, Inc.

The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live! or to make a group reservation, call 800-952-8392, ext. 222, or 423-913-1276.