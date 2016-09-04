Minton Sparks to play Storytelling Live!

A self-described “speaker-songwriter,” Sparks’ rhythmic stories about small-town life will be accompanied by acoustic guitar player John Jackson. “I’m definitely a different kind of storyteller,” she observes. “And John has played with Bob Dylan, who’s an incredible poet. We’ve been doing this together forever now.”

The Storytelling Live! series is known for hosting a new storyteller at the ISC headquarters each week for six months of the year. Sparks’ performances will run Sept. 6-10, Tuesday through Saturday, at Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall in downtown Jonesborough. All performances begin at 2 p.m. sharp.

Sparks brought her unique style to the storytelling circuit years ago, when someone at her church told her about the National Storytelling Festival. She was an instantaneous hit. “I started out as a spoken word artist, and realized they were really stories,” she says. “I’m a lifelong poet; I’ve always been a writer. Nashville is just such a music-rich place. I was taking guitar lessons and decided to start putting my poems to music.”

Many of Sparks’ pieces are set around Arkansas and Tennessee, where she grew up. “I think Southern families are pretty interesting by nature,” she says. “They tend to be colorful characters. I can’t tell you how many Southern families I’ve heard say, ‘You can’t make this stuff up.’”

Often she finds herself drawn to create stories about the women in her family—her great aunt, her grandmother, her mother. “I feel like historically, a lot of women in my family were voiceless,” she says. “Telling their stories is a form of redemption.”

During her residency, Sparks will also lead a one-time workshop, “Create Your Story,” on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 9:30 a.m. This writing workshop is for anyone interested in delving deeper into their own stories, particularly family tales. The fee for participation is just $30, and advance reservations are recommended.

“I run a school called the Nashville Writing and Performance Institute,” she remarks. “One of the most exciting things for me about being a storyteller is helping people get into their own stories. I have people who come that are professional writers and people who have never written at all. It’s thrilling for me to teach.”

Tickets for all matinee performances are just $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students, and children under 18. Ticketholders for all performances can present their ticket stubs for a 10 percent discount on same-day dining at JJ’s Eatery and Ice Cream or Main Street Café, two popular eateries in Jonesborough.

With Jonesborough enjoying the end-of-summer season, it’s high storytelling season, and many Storytelling Live! concerts are selling out. Advance purchase for matinee tickets is strongly recommended, though walk-in seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The latest performer in ISC’s renowned Storytelling Live! series, Sparks will be followed by another storyteller each week through October. Information about all performers, as well as a detailed schedule for 2016, is available at www.storytellingcenter.net.

The website also features information about the upcoming National Storytelling Festival, which will be Oct. 7-9.

The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is the Mountain States’ Heart & Soul program. Media sponsors include News 5-WCYB, FOX Tri-Cities, Tri-Cities CW, Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times-News, Herald & Tribune, Cumulus Media, The Laurel of Asheville, Plough to Pantry and Foster Signs. Additional funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the East Tennessee Foundation, Eastman Credit Union, the Mooneyhan Family Foundation, the Niswonger Foundation, and Massengill-DeFriece Foundation, Inc.

The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live! or to make a group reservation, call 800-952-8392, ext. 222, or 423-913-1276.