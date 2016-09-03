Area faith collective eyeing peaceful days ahead

At least on the local level, there’s a progressive movement to bring together people of different faith backgrounds so a massively important conversations can be explore.

Ed Wolff, a communications coordinator putting his efforts into the United Religions Initiative, is a big part of that movement. Over the course of the last few years, Wolff can be credited with helping to progress peaceful meetings and events.

The next big event on his schedule is the International Day of Peace, which takes place on Sept. 21. Last year this event took place in downtown Johnson City’s Founders Park, but because Wolff and his peers have had so much success in holding meetings on the steps of the old courthouse in downtown Jonesborough, that will be the host location for this 7 p.m. Candlelight Gathering.

“I think we sensed the courthouse steps would be more effective,” Wolff said.

Representatives for local Jewish, Catholic, Protestant, Buddhist, Muslim, and Hindu congregations, among other groups, will be at this event.

Wolff said prayers of various religions, sing songs for peace, and connections between those in attendance will be a big part of the 45-minute event. Only through personal engagement, time spent with people from other backgrounds and beliefs can peace be achieved, Wolff said.

“We’re the URI and we’re trying to build a bridge between the religions,” he said. “If we’re going to have peace on this planet of ours, we’re going to have to talk and live with one and other.”

This is in common with causes Wolff and his fellow progressive activists have carried out. After Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump said he would try stop refugees from countries with terrorist ties last year, Wolff held a prayer vigil at the same location. He’s also helped organize efforts to fight climate change.

Wolff said the objective is to not get political, but that they will respond to trends and current affairs. If a certain group of people is being mistreated, they will see to understand this group better and help them out.

Following the Sept. 21 International Day of Peace Candlelight Gathering, Wolff said the community is welcome to join a Thanksgiving prayer dinner at the Johnson City Community Center on Nov. 12. There will also be a Thanksgiving prayer dinner at the Jonesborough Presbyterian Church.

