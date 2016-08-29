Seats remain for ETSU Carter Railroad Museum’s two-night fall train excursion

On the day of the excursion, passengers should arrive at ETSU’s parking lot 22a on Go Bucs Trail by 6:15 a.m. for check-in and loading. There are no refunds for those who miss the bus. The motor coach will drive to Elkins, West Virginia, where passengers will check into the Holiday Inn Express before going to dinner and evening entertainment at the Gandy Dancer Dinner Theatre.

Sunday morning includes traveling to Cass Scenic Railroad State Park to ride the Cass Scenic Railroad. The original railroad was established in 1901 to bring timber to a mill, and some of the same locomotives are in operation in the park today. A ride up Bald Mountain includes a stop at Whittaker Station to see an outdoor display of vintage logging equipment before heading to Old Spruce to transfer to the Cheat Mountain Salamander for a ride back to Elkins, with a stop at High Falls of the Cheat before returning to the hotel.

On Monday morning, after a bus ride to Durbin, West Virginia, passengers will board the Durbin Rocket, powered by a rare Climax engine built in 1910. The 10.5 mile ride takes about 2.5 hours.

After disembarking, passengers will have lunch at a local restaurant and journey back to Johnson City.

A fee of $450 for double occupancy includes the bus ride from and return to Johnson City, all train fares, the dinner theatre, a hobo lunch on the Cheat Mountain Salamander, a buffet dinner at the Railyard Restaurant on Sunday night and two hot continental breakfasts at the hotel.

Ticket order forms and liability waivers can be picked up at the Carter Railroad Museum on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or printed by visiting www.memrr.org, choosing NRHS News and then Ticket Order Form or by going to the excursions section at www.glcarternrhs.com and printing ticket order and waiver forms.

Checks or money orders should be made payable to George L. Carter Chapter, NRHS, and mailed, along with the ticket request and liability waiver forms, to George L. Carter Chapter, NRHS, 519 Headtown Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

The groups reserve the right to cancel if the trip has too few participants. For further information, contact Charlene McLeod at 386-717-2925 or chardanmcleod35@comcast.net.