Renouned author, storyteller May to perform in Jonesborough

Renowned author and storyteller Jim May, a performer known for his nuanced personal stories, will soon be the honored guest of the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough, where he’ll take a turn as storyteller in residence.

There, in a series of much-anticipated matinee performances, May will share a range of stories from his own life and his family’s past, as well as fictional tales that feature a seamless blend of myth, folk tales, and poetry.

“Traditional stories are not just simple folk tales about everyday life,” he says. “They were these great myths that told about the arch of human civilization. They connect with the old stories I heard growing up.”

Describing his childhood on the Illinois prairie, “Visiting and telling stories were an important part of daily life,” the storyteller says. “They were a means of weaving the social fabric of the community.” It was a way of life in his own small town, just as it was in other small towns across the country. Increasingly, May’s alarmed to see that’s not necessarily how things work anymore.

“My ancestors first settled in Spring Grove, where I was born, in the 1840s,” he observes. “I was raised in this small German-Catholic farming community. When I tell a story on the stage, I try to capture the kind of ‘spell’ and the pace of the stories I heard growing up.

“Oh, and I try to be entertaining, too,” he adds. His satisfied audiences tend to agree.

May’s performances in Jonesborough will run Aug. 30–Sept. 3, Tuesday through Saturday, on ISC’s Main Street campus in Jonesborough. All performances begin at 2 p.m. sharp.

His brand new book, which has been garnering rave reviews, Trail Guide for a Crooked Heart: Stories and Reflections for Life’s Journeys will be on sale in ISC’s gift shop. It includes many of the stories he plans to bring to life on the stage.

Tickets for live storytelling concerts at ISC are just $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students, and children under 18.

With many Storytelling Live! concerts selling out in Jonesborough’s busy season, reservations are strongly recommended. Walk-in seating is also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

