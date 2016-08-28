ETSU’s Reece Museum hosting statewide craft exhibition

The 2016 “Best of Tennessee Craft” exhibit provides public visibility and recognition for the quality and diversity of craft found throughout the state.

An awards presentation and reception will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4-6 p.m. Cash awards include a $1,000 Best of Show.

Works included in this exhibit were selected by guest juror Jerry Jackson, deputy director of the Penland School of Crafts in Penland, North Carolina. Prior to Penland, he served as chief curator and director of the Rocky Mount Arts Center at the Imperial Centre for Arts and Sciences in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. He earned his master of fine arts and bachelor of fine arts degrees in studio art at East Carolina University.

Artists whose works are included in the exhibit are Anderson Bailey, Marc Barr, Joan Schaller Bauer, Jeanne Brady, Sally Brogden, Graham Campbell, Martha Christian, Jinni Copp, Chery Cratty, Don DuMont, Richard Dwyer, Sharron Eckert, Emily Eversgerd, J. Michael Floyd, Judi Gaston, John Glass, Katie Gonzalez and Allison Volek Shelton, Mindy Herrin, David Heustess, Tim Hintz, Buffy Holton, John Jordan, Shana Kohnstamm, Claudia Lee, Ken Lewis, Jeffrey Neil, Nancy Oxford, Abraham Pardee, Claire Reishman, Anne Rob, Tim Roberts, Pat Rollie, Wes Shugart, Thomas Spake, George Summers, Vickie Vipperman, Sadie Wang, Bruce Willey and Kimberly Winkle.

The “Best of Tennessee Craft” exhibit coincides with Tennessee Craft Week (Oct. 7-16), a celebration of over 100 artists who will showcase their work and share their art through demonstrations and lectures. The week will feature over 50 state and regional craft events.

According to Tennessee Craft, “The art of handmade crafts is a Tennessee legacy that continues to grow each year. Born from the hills of the Smoky Mountains, and evolving as artists create new works across the state, handmade crafts are bringing local communities together and creating a beautiful reason to tour the state.”

Tennessee Craft, formerly known as the Tennessee Association of Craft Artists, has worked since 1965 to continue and create Tennessee’s fine craft tradition. With more than 500 members throughout the state, Tennessee Craft serves as the premier connecting point for local, independent makers and their audiences through craft fairs, exhibitions, professional development and educational programs.

Additional information is available at www.tennesseecraft.org.

Regular hours at the Reece Museum are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Special Saturday hours for the “Best of Tennessee Craft” exhibit are scheduled for Sept. 10 and 24, Oct. 8 and 22 and Nov. 12 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Admission is free. Parking passes are available for weekday visitors. Group tours are also available.

For more information or to arrange a group tour, call the Reece Museum at 423-439-4392. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.