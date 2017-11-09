Happenings in your community

Hampton Lodge No. 750 will host its annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 4-6 p.m.

The dinner will include turkey or ham, two vegetables, roll and desert and drink.

The cost for adults is a donation of $7 and children $4.

Carry-outs will be offered at request.

Duo Amadeae to perform at ETSU Friday

Duo Amadeae — sisters Dr. Esther Park and Sun-A Park — will perform in recital Friday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Brown Hall auditorium, Room 112.

The sisters were born in Pusan, South Korea, and began playing piano as young children. They moved to the U.S. in 1995, attended pre-college and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees at the Juilliard School in New York.

Esther Park is an assistant professor of piano and artistic director of the Pre-College Program in the Department of Music at ETSU. In addition to her education at Juilliard, she received an artist diploma, master’s degree and doctor of musical arts degree from the Yale School of Music, where Sun-A Park has also studied.

Tickets are $15 for the general public, $10 for seniors and free for students with ID.

For tickets or more information, contact the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4276 or music@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.

RLS support group to meet

There will be a Restless Leg Syndrome support group meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 12:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Card Room of the Renaissance Center in Kingsport, 1200 E. Center St.

Also discussed will be sleep disorders associated with RLS, a progressive disease involving the nervous system.

The meeting and brochures are free.

For information, call Mary at 423-390-1187.

Milligan student exhibit to open

MILLIGAN COLLEGE — The inaugural class of Milligan College graphic design majors will present an exhibition of their senior portfolios in a gallery setting through Nov. 30 in the Milligan Art Gallery located inside Derthick Hall.

The opening reception will be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

The seniors include Megan Gaylor, of Knoxville; Keila Lau-Lopez, of Washington, D.C.; and Candace Tingle, of Kingsport; who will showcase their creative skills in print design, digital illustration, type design, package design and other digital media.

Learn more about Milligan’s graphic design major at www.milligan.edu. Find more arts events at www.milligan.edu/arts.

Church to hold fish fry

St. Paul AME Zion Church will hold a fish fry Friday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave.

Sandwiches will be $6, dinners will be $8.

Retirees to meet

The Johnson City UAW Retirees of Chrysler, Ford and GM will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at The Pipe Fitters Training Center, 386 Tenn. Highway 91 across from the Elizabethton Airport.

Spouses and friends are welcome.

For information, call 423-727-7393 or 423-772-4777.

Book club to discuss Patrick work Nov. 16

“Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper,” by Phaedra Patrick, will be discussed at this month's Adult Book Group at the Gray Library.

The group will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Christy Widner, branch manager at the Jonesborough Library, will lead the group.

For information, call 423-477-1550.

Limestone Ruritan to host breakfast

The Limestone Ruritan Club, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone, will host a country breakfast buffet on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 7-10 a.m.

The cost is $8 per person.

Civil War Roundtable to meet Monday

The Tri-Cities Civil War Roundtable will meet Monday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Eastman Employee Center, Room 219, Kingsport.

The speaker will be Ed Bearss, a historian, NPS historian emeritus, speaker, tour guide and author from Arlington, Va. He is a leading Civil War battlefield preservationist.

The group will have a meal with Bearss at the Chop House, 1704 N. Eastman Road, on Monday at 5 p.m. Send dinner reservation requests to Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or call 423-323-2306.

The group will also be handing out membership forms and copies of its newest newsletter at the meeting, which is open to the public and free of charge.

