Happenings in your community

South Central Ruritan, 2636 Tenn. Highway 107, Chuckey, will honor veterans with a cube steak dinner for Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov.11, from 4-8 p.m.

The dinner is free to all veterans. All others, by donation.

For further information, call Dodie Whitmire at 630-382-3319 or Shirley Stanton at 423-388-1716.

Deadlines for Second Harvest Thanksgiving

It's the last week to sponsor a family in need to receive a Thanksgiving meal box with a $25 donation to Project Thanksgiving, sponsored by WCQR-FM, 88.3 and and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Donations need to be made by 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, and are being accepted online at www.netfoodbank.org, www.wcqr.org or by calling 423-279-0430.

Also on Thursday, WCQR-FM, 88.3 Christian Radio will host an on-air fundraiser from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. asking listeners as well as area businesses and churches to donate $25 to sponsor a Thanksgiving box of food.

Boxes include ingredients to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including a turkey. WCQR also provides a bible with each box. People in need of boxes may contact Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee 423-279-0430.

The goal is to serve 6,000 families this year.

Sycamore shoals to offer holiday felted ornament class

As part of its annual Fall Fibers Show and Colonial Harvest Celebration Sycamore Shoals will be offering a new workshop on wool felting on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 1-2:30 p.m., taught by Nancy Davis.

The class includes instruction and all materials needed to complete one ornament with a registration fee of $12. This includes: pattern, instructions, wool blend felt, needle, stuffing, matching thread and buttons if needed.

Students should have a basic knowledge of hand sewing and should bring a pair of sharp scissors to cut the felt. It would also be helpful to know how to do the buttonhole or blanket stitch.

A variety of felt colors will be available for students to choose from. Students will choose a snowman or nativity ornament. Those who do not finish the project during the class should leave with the skills and materials needed to complete the ornament.

To register or for more information, call 423-543-5808.

