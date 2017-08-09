Mr. & Mrs. Sterling

Mr. Gregory Paul Sterling and Mrs. Janice Taylor Sterling, of Gray, TN, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at the Grove Park Inn, in Asheville, NC. The event was hosted by their daughters and sons-in-law. All seven grandchildren were also in attendance.

The couple were married on August 2, 1967 in Cedar Key, FL.

They have three children: Tiffany Rowland, and husband Grant, of Johnson City, TN; Page McLanahan, and husband Mike, of Johnson City, TN; and Tara French, and husband Ben, of Mount Pleasant, SC. They have seven grandchildren: Sterling McClanahan, Katherine McClanahan, Eden Rowland, Luke Rowland, Ally Rowland, Anna Gray French, and Wells French.

Mr. Sterling retired from Sears.