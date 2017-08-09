Mr. & Mrs. Stapleton

Mr. James Anthony Stapleton and Mrs. Mary Louise (Smith) Stapleton celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

The couple were married on August 10, 1957, at St. James Catholic Church, in New Bedford, MA, by Rev. Hugh Gallagher.

They have four children: James Stapleton, and wife Debra, of Chesterfield, VA; Mary Ellen Seitzinger, of Mechanicsville, VA; Michael Stapleton, of Johnson City, TN; and Thomas Stapleton, and wife Allison, of Blountville, TN.

They have five grandchildren: Sara, Rebecca, Michael, Tanner and Ethan.

Mr. Stapleton retired from Mountain Home VA Center. Mrs. Stapleton retired from Appalachian Nursing Home.