Mr. & Mrs. Miller

Mr. Dale S. Miller and Mrs. Valerie R. (Presnell) Miller, of Johnson City, TN, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Wilbur Dam, with their children and grandchildren.

The couple were married on July 12, 1967, in Elizabethton, TN, by the Justice of the Peace.

They have two children: Carla Seroka, and husband Brian, of Limestone, TN; and Matt Miller, and girlfriend Amy Brooks, of Johnson City, TN.

They have five grandchildren: Katelyn Miller, and boyfriend Darian Simerly, of Elizabethton, TN; Ledale Miller, of Elizabethton, TN; Kevin Curtis McKinney, of Johnson City, TN; Kelsie McKinney, and boyfriend Jessie Richardson, of Elizabethton, TN; and step-grandchild Austin Seroka, of Nashville, TN.

They have three great-grandchildren: Hayden Richardson, Kollbey Osborne McKinney, and Corbin McKinney.

Mr. Miller retired from OmniSource in 2013. Mrs. Miller retired from ETSU Physicians & Associates in 2015.

The couple took a trip to their home in Florida, and would like to thank their friends and family for the gifts, cards, well wishes and food!