Jerry L. and Eileen Hampton Hendrix, of Johnson City, TN, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 4, 2017.

The couple were married on August 4, 1967, at Central Community Christian Church.

They have one son, Chad J. Hendrix, wife, Anne and one grandson, Hugo L. Hendrix all of Challex, France.

Mr. Hendrix retired from the Johnson City Power Board. Mrs. Hendrix retired from Atmos Energy.

The couple are celebrating their anniversary with a cruise around the Hawaiian Islands.