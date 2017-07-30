Mr. & Mrs. Hughes

Mr. Lloyd A. “Pinkie” Hughes and Mrs. Sally Hughes (neé Kassimatis) celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at The Peerless restaurant, with their children and grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Hughes were married on June 12, 1954, in Wilkinsburg, PA, by Dr. Roy Manne.

The couple have 4 children: Susan Hughes, and husband Mark LeMay, of Knoxville, TN; Tom Hughes, and wife Wendy Hughes, of Conyers, GA; Jim Hughes, of Johnson City, TN; David Hughes, of Greenville, SC.

They have six grandchildren: Allison Johnsen, and husband Kenny; Jason Hughes, and wife Marissa; Jordan Babelay; Mary Allen, and husband Kyle; Brandon Hughes; and Lauren Hughes.

They have three great-grandchildren: Cole Porter Hughes; Easton Sapp; and Virginia Johnsen.

Mr. Hughes retired from Modern Forge, in Piney Flats, TN. Mrs. Hughes retired from the Mountain Home VA Medical Center.