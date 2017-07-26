Rice - Hartman

Announcement is made for the engagement of Brittany Elise Rice and Joshua David Hartman, both of Knoxville, TN.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Bill and Carol Price, of Erwin, TN. She is the granddaughter of Barbara Price, of Greeneville, TN; the late Bill Price; and of the late Emerson and Sallie Rice.

She is a 2006 graduate of Unicoi High School, and a 2010 graduate of Carson-Newman University, where she earned a B.S. in Child & Family Studies. She is currently employed with a child advocacy center.

Her fiancé is the son of Kristy Hartman, of Knoxville, TN; and the late David McReynolds. He is the grandson of Tom and Marcia Hartman, of Knoxville, TN; and Nick and Penney Jessen, of Santa Fe, NM.

He is a 2003 graduate of Farragut High School. He is currently pursuing a career in Real Estate.

The couple plan a private wedding ceremony for Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Sprout Springs Estate in Blaine, TN, at 6:00 p.m.