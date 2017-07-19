$35 million receives grant fund established for Tennessee seniors

Itchy palms or not, the state of Tennessee has recently given a big boost to Tennessee seniors. A $35 million grant fund has been assigned from the courts to aid in efforts for the state’s senior citizens.

After two nursing homes were recently dissolved, a ruling on these two cases by a Davidson County Chancery Court granted the state’s portion of the money to organizations across Tennessee that help seniors on a state and local level.

A competitive application process will take place, and the board will evaluate four main categories: affordable senior housing, senior dental, senior transportation and legal assistance for seniors.

Organizations will have until July 31 to submit applications on how they can best aid in these areas. The goal is for the benefits to not only be cost effective butimprove seniors’ general health and well-being.

With the open-ended application process, “new, fresh ideas are coming,” Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs at the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability Ryan Ellis said.

Since this grant is nonrenewable, Ellis said he hopes for a broad expanse of applications. He said he wants to help provide the best programs with the funds they need.

“It’s a lot of money, and it’s a one-time opportunity to help our seniors,” Ellis said.

The application process is a long one, but the grant will be divided appropriately to various organizations. The organizations that receive a portion of the funds will not be able to spend the money until a complete program is laid out and approved.

The review process will begin in September, and awards are planned to be announced before the end of this year.

For more information, email Jim Shulman at jim.shulman@tn.gov or Laura Brown at laura.brown@tn.gov or write the two at the State of Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, Andrew Jackson State Office Building, 502 Deaderick St., 9th Floor, Nashville, TN 37243.