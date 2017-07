Herman K. Cox and Evelyn R. Cox, of Johnson City, TN, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Monday, July 10, 2017.

The couple were married on July 10, 1957.

They have two sons: Wayne K. Cox, of Gray, TN; and Tommy Alan Cox, and wife, Karma, of Gray, TN. They have two grandchildren: Adam C. Cox, and wife, Jordan, who reside in Florida; and Kristen L. Cox, of Johnson City, TN.