BOWMAN - PLUMMER

Announcement is made for the engagement of Dana Lee Bowman, of Johnson City, TN, and Robert Plummer, Sr., of Neptune, NJ.

The bride-elect is the daughter of: the late Carolyn S. Bowman; and of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony G. Bowman, of Jonesborough, TN. She is the granddaughter of: the late Mr. and Mrs. Dane Smith; and of the late Mr. and Mrs. Elbert S. Bowman.

She is a 1988 graduate of Science Hill High School. She is a 1994 graduate of East Tennessee State University, where she graduated with a BBA. She is a 2017 graduate of Liberty University, where she graduated with a MA in Human Services Counseling. She was a member of the Science Hill High School Topper Band and the Hilltop Singers.

She is employed at the Siemens Corporation.

Her fiancé is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Plummer, Jr., of Neptune, NJ. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Plummer, Sr., of New York City, NY; and of the late Mr. and Mrs. Fred VanGiesen, of New York City, NY.

He is a 1972 graduate of Wall High School, where he was a member of Crimson Knights Basketball.

He is retired from AirCrusers, Inc.

The couple plan an open ceremony for August, 12, 2017, at The Answer Baptist Church at 6:00 p.m.