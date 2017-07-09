Smith - Street

Catherine Virginia Street, of Johnson City, TN, and Michael Andrew Smith, of Charleston, WV, were married on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at The Old Knox County Courthouse in Knoxville, TN. Hon. Lee Ann Ratledge officiated the 3:00 p.m. exchange of vows.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. Anthony Kale Street, of Johnson City, TN; and of the late Mrs. Anthony Kale Street. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Kale Street, of Johnson City, TN; the late Mr. Kale Street; and of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Barnes Thomas, Jr.

The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Keith Calhoun Smith, of Charleston, WV. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Andrew Smith, of Willow Springs, MO; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Carmelo Nocida.

The bride is a graduate from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a B.A. in Spanish, and a M.S. in Teaching, with a concentration in English as a Second Language. She is employed at Lenoir City Elementary as an English as a Second Language teacher.

The groom is a graduate from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a B.S. in Psychology. He is a graduate of Marshall University, with a M.S. in Psychology and an Ed.S. in School Psychology. He is employed at Campbell County Schools as a School Psychologist.

Following a wedding trip to California's northern coast, the couple is residing in Knoxville, TN.