Mr. & Mrs. Griffith

• Today at 6:00 AM

 

Mr. Jim Griffith & Mrs. Diana Griffith (neé Grubbs), of Erwin, TN, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 30, 2017. On Saturday, July 1, 2017, a small celebration was held in their honor, hosted by their children: Michael Griffith and Donna Pearson.

The couple were married on June 30, 1967.

They have two children: Michael Griffith and Donna Pearson, both of Erwin, TN. They have two grandchildren: Caleb Pearson and Shea Pearson.

Mr. Griffith retired from Hoover Ball in Erwin, TN.

The family would like to thank all who attended the celebration for their love and friendship.

