Mr. John Kerr and Mrs. Marilyn Kerr celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Monday, June 26, 2017 with their children.

John and Marilyn were married on June 27, 1957 in Gate City, VA.

They have three children: William Remy Kerr, Pamela Ruth Cullop, and John Michael Kerr. They have seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.